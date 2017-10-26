ÁKK sells HUF 65 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 65 billion of three, five and ten-year bonds at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 15 bln on strong demand, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK raised its offers for each of the three bonds at the auction by HUF 5 bln.

The ÁKK sold HUF 25 bln of three-year bonds, after primary dealers bid for HUF 37.2 bln of the papers. The average yield was 0.49%, 3 basis points over the secondary market benchmark, but 2 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK likewise sold HUF 25 bln of five-year bonds, with bids reaching HUF 40.0 bln. The average yield was 1.19%, 2 bps over the benchmark but 3 bps lower than the yield two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 15 bln of ten-year bonds. Bids came to HUF 33.0 bln. The average yield was 2.46%, 1 bp over the benchmark, but 10 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills four weeks earlier.