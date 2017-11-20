ÁKK sells HUF 50 bln of six-week T-bills, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 50 billion of discount six-week T-bills at a liquidity auction on Monday, raising its original offer by HUF 10 bln on high demand, state news agency MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 65.31 bln of the papers. The average yield was 0.01%, 4 basis points over the three-month secondary market benchmark and level with the average yield at the previous liquidity auction held a week earlier.

The liquidity discount T-bills are designed to manage the central governmentʼs short-term liquidity needs, and, accordingly, are auctioned on a case-by-case basis.