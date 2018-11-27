ÁKK sells HUF 50 bln of 3-month bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 50 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with its original offer, state news wire MTI reported.

Bids for the securities reached HUF 93.67 bln.

The average yield was -0.11%, 6 basis points below the secondary market benchmark and 5 basis points below the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.