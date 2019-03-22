ÁKK sells HUF 45 bln of securities at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 45.0 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 5.0 bln on strong demand for floating-rate bonds, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 30.0 bln of discount 12-month T-bills, as planned. Bids came to HUF 125.61 bln, and the average yield was 0.29%, 1 basis point under the secondary market benchmark and 8 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 15.0 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 5.0 bln after primary dealersʼ bids reached HUF 47.4 bln.