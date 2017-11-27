ÁKK sells HUF 40 bln of six-week T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 40 billion of discount six-week T-bills at a liquidity auction on Monday, sticking to its original offer despite nearly double demand for the papers expiring on January 24 next year.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 75.6 billion of the papers, state news wire MTI reported. The average yield was 0.02%, 5 basis points over the three-month secondary market benchmark and 1 bp up from the average yield at the previous liquidity auction held a week earlier.

The ÁKK has held liquidity bill auctions every week since October 30, offering bills expiring next year, except for at the first auction.

Demand has been high at the auctions so far, with the debt manager selling HUF 50 bln of bills instead of the planned HUF 40 bln at a 0.01% average yield at each of the previous three auctions.

The liquidity discount T-bills are designed to manage the central governmentʼs short-term liquidity needs, and, accordingly, are auctioned on a case-by-case basis.