ÁKK sells HUF 40 bln of 3-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 40 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with its original offer.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 78.87 bln of the papers, state news wire MTI reported.

The average yield was 0.23%, 4 basis points over the secondary market benchmark and 8 bps higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.