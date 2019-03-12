ÁKK sells HUF 25 bln of 3-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 25.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with its original offer.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 40.5 bln of the bills, state news wire MTI reported.

The average yield was 0.00%, 8 basis points under the yield on the secondary market benchmark, which matures more than one month later, and 1 bp under the yield at the previous three-month T-bill auction one week earlier.