ÁKK sells 3-month T-bills as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 35.5 bln of the securities, state news wire MTI reported.

The average yield was -0.04%, 6 basis points under the secondary market benchmark, which matures six weeks later, and 1 bp lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.