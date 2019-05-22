ÁKK buys back nearly HUF 30 bln of bonds early

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought back a combined HUF 29.73 billion of bonds expiring in 2019 before maturity at a reverse auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK bought back HUF 1.75 bln of 2019/C bonds, which mature on October 10, 2019, accepting all the bids. The average repurchase yield was 0.04%.

The agency also bought back HUF 27.98 bln of 2019/A bonds maturing on June 24, 2019, accepting all the bids. The average repurchase yield was 0.02%.

The repurchase yields compare to a six-month secondary market benchmark of 0.07% and a 12-month benchmark of 0.22%. The ÁKK had planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.