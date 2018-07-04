ÁKK buys back HUF 5.75 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought back HUF 5.75 billion of bonds expiring in 2019 before maturity at a reverse auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK bought back the 2019/A bonds, which mature on June 24, 2019, after bids reached HUF 10.55 bln.

The average repurchase yield was 0.58%, which compares to a 12-month secondary market benchmark of 0.61%.

The ÁKK had also planned to buy back 2019/C bonds maturing on October 30, 2019, but cancelled the auction. The agency had planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.