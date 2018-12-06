ÁKK buys back HUF 30.3 bln of bonds early at auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought back a combined HUF 30.3 billion of bonds expiring in 2019 before maturity at a buy-back auction on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK bought back HUF 8.2 bln of 2019/A bonds, which mature on June 24, 2019. Bids reached HUF 10.7 bln, and the average repurchase yield was 0.02%.

The repurchase yield compares to a six-month secondary market benchmark of 0.00%.

The ÁKK also bought back HUF 22.1 bln of 2019/B floating-rate bonds maturing on May 20, 2019. Bids reached HUF 99.9 bln.

The agency had planned to buy back HUF 5.0 bln apiece of both securities.