ÁKK buys back HUF 25 bln of bonds at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought back a combined HUF 25.18 billion of bonds expiring in 2019 before maturity at a reverse auction on Wednesday, over the planned amount, state news wire MTI reported.

The ÁKK bought back HUF 15.31 bln of 2019/A bonds, which mature on June 24, 2019. Bids reached HUF 20.95 bln, and the average repurchase yield was 0.05%.

The ÁKK also bought back HUF 9.87 bln of 2019/B bonds maturing on May 20, 2019, after bids reached HUF 104.23 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.00%.

The repurchase yields compare to a 12-month secondary market benchmark of 0.00% and a three-year benchmark of 0.64%.

The ÁKK had planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.