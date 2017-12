ÁKK accepts no bids at six-week T-bill auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) planned to sell HUF 30 billion of discount six-week T-bills at a liquidity auction on Monday, but cancelled the event after accepting no bids.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 90.8 bln of the papers, according to state news wire MTI.

The liquidity discount T-bills are designed to manage the central governmentʼs short-term liquidity needs, and, accordingly, are auctioned on a case-by-case basis.