ÁKK 3-month T-bill sale falls short of plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 42 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, lowering its original offer by HUF 8 bln, state news wire MTI reported.

Bids for the securities reached HUF 66.84 bln.

The average yield was -0.15%, 15 basis points below the secondary market benchmark, and 4 basis points below the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.