Solar panels increasing in popularity

Nicholas Pongratz

It is becoming more fashionable to invest in solar panels in Hungary, says penzcentrum.hu.

Photo by anatoliy_gleb / Shutterstock.com

In just six years, the energy produced by small solar-powered household power plants has increased tenfold, not to mention that the investment is now said to pay for itself in as little as eight years.

The investment cost of an average solar power system of about 8 kW is between HUF 2.5 million and HUF 3.5 mln, of which 40-50% would be the cost of the solar cell itself, 10-15% design licensing and construction, with the remainder covering the support structure, inverter, and auxiliary materials, the business websites notes.