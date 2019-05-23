Over 3,000 household-scale solar plants added in Q4

MTI – Econews

There were 3,060 household-scale solar power plants built in Hungary in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority (MEKH) said on Wednesday.

The combined capacity of the solar panels added in the fourth quarter was 22 MW. On average, a unit added in Q4 had 7.6 kW capacity, state news agency MTI reported.

Private individuals installed 2,558 solar panel units with combined 15.9 MW of capacity, while companies and municipalities installed 502 units with 6.1 MW total capacity.

In 2018, household-scale power plants added 81.9 MW of capacity to the grid, compared to a much larger 241.4 MW boost in 2017.