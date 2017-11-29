Orbán: Hungary seeks ‘fair deal’ on sale of INA stake

MTI – Econews

Hungary wants to resolve the matter of oil and gas company MOLʼs involvement in Croatian peer INA with a "fair deal" as soon as possible, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said after a meeting with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenković in Budapest on Tuesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

MOL and the Croatian government are the biggest stakeholders in INA and have long been at odds over the companyʼs strategy.

Hungary wants an end to the dispute that has been toxic to the countryʼs historically good relationship with Croatia, Orbán said, adding that it would be fair if the Croatians get INA back.

Orbán indicated that the ongoing dispute over control of INA is a business matter, not a question for the government. Even so, he added, the government supports the resolution of the issue as quickly as possible.

"On our part, we have good intentions. We want to cool tempers, find a rational solution, and continue the historically tried and tested policy of good co-existence," the Hungarian leader said.

Plenković said late last year that the Croatian government would buy out MOLʼs stake in INA.

The state of Hungary holds a little more than 25% of MOLʼs shares, MTI noted.