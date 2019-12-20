Northeast Hungary struggles with pervasive air pollution

BBJ

Air pollution is high in many settlements because of airborne dust, says the National Center for Public Health, according to azuzlet.hu. According to the information, Sajószentpéter (198 km northeast of Budapest) had unhealthy air quality.

Photo by Mark Higgins/Shutterstock.com

The air quality of five other settlements in the region (Dunaújváros, Kazincbarcika, Miskolc, Putnok and Salgótarján) exceeded the healthy limit on the basis of the air hygiene index.

Apart from Dunaújváros, which is 82 km south of Budapest, all are located in a corridor roughly 160 km-180 km northeast of the capital. No improvement is expected in the next few days. It was emphasized that the problem of air pollution, which often arises during the heating season, is most often caused by improper domestic combustion.

The National Center for Public Health advises against the burning of stained and treated wood, plastic, tires, clothing, and other waste.