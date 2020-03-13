Your cart

Malfunction at Block 3 of Paks power plant cuts output by 240MW

 MTI – Econews
 Friday, March 13, 2020, 14:10

An electrical system malfunction at block number three of the Paks nuclear power plant cut output by 240MW from 9:20 in the morning on Friday, operator MVM Paksi Erőmű told state news wire MTI.

Experts are working to resolve the problem, the operator said.

The malfunction has no impact on nuclear safety, it added.

It was earlier reported that an electrical system malfunction at block number two of the power plant cut output by 240MW from midnight on March 4.

Each of the plantʼs four blocks has a nominal capacity of 500MW.

 

 

