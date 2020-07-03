Lawmakers slap high fees on single-use plastics

MTI – Econews

Parliament approved on Friday legislation that sets a HUF 1,900-per-kilogram product fee on single-use plastic bags under 15 microns from July 1, 2021, state news wire MTI reports.

Image by Pexels

The law was approved with a vote of 195 for, 0 against, and 0 abstentions. It sets a HUF 500-per-kilogram product fee for biodegradable single-use plastic bags.

The legislation was drafted to comply with a European Union directive on reducing the impact of some plastic products on the environment.