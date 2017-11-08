Hungary to start calling down Paks loan from Russia

MTI – Econews

Hungary will start accessing a EUR 10 billion loan from the state of Russia to upgrade the Paks nuclear power plant soon, the state secretary for the investment said at a conference in Budapest on Tuesday.

Payments on the first ten invoices submitted by Rosatom, the general contractor for the upgrade, have already started, said Attila Aszódi at the Portfolio Energy Investment Forum conference, national news agency MTI reports. The invoices were for a combined EUR 98 million, he added.

The capital of project company Paks II Atomerőmű will be raised at the same time as the first payment is made for the planning of the upgrade, Aszódi said.

The most important basic permits for the construction of the two additional blocks at the Paks plant have already been acquired. The blocks could start commercial operation in 2026 and 2027, Aszódi added.