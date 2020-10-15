Hungarian, Slovenian PMs lay cornerstone of transmission line for interconnector

MTI – Econews

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Slovenian counterpart Janez Jansa on Wednesday laid the cornerstone of a transmission line that will enable the establishment of the first interconnector between the power grids of Hungary and Slovenia, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

MTI/Press Office of the Prime Minister/Vivien Cher Benko

Speaking at the ceremony in the town of Kidricevo, Slovenia, Orbán said the interconnector will strengthen both countriesʼ geopolitical positions. Agreeing on an interconnector between the countriesʼ gas networks, as well as on bridging their rail networks would also have a geopolitical impact, he added.

Jansa said the project is the fruition of 20 years of preparations, adding that developing Sloveniaʼs energy infrastructure is a key priority of the countryʼs government.

The 80.5km double circuit AC 400 kV overhead line will run from Cirkovce to Pince, supported by 264 towers. It is to be completed in two years.