Hungarian bathing waters earn 70.8% score in EC report

Nicholas Pongratz

Hungarian bathing waters continue to be at the forefront of high-quality European bathing waters; based on strict EU criteria, they earned an excellent rating of 70.8% in the joint continental report of the European Commission and the European Environment Agency, writes Magyar Nemzet.

Image by Pixabay

The standard annual inspection was made more interesting this year by the coronavirus epidemic and the restrictive measures introduced across Europe, which may have a qualitative impact.

Hungary has monitored the water quality of 257 bathing areas, the vast majority of which can also be said to have adequate water quality.

At the same time, for example, the United Kingdom, Albania, and Switzerland may be characterized by poor water quality, new research shows.