Growatt named top PV brand in Hungary, Poland, Denmark

Bence Gaál

According to German marketing intelligence provider EuPD Research, PV inverter supplier Growatt became the top PV inverter brand this year in Hungary, Poland, and Denmark.

Based on years of research, EuPD Research has analyzed the performance of key players in the industry and carried out surveys among installers on brand awareness, customersʼ choice, and distribution. Earlier this year, Growatt was also awarded Top Brand PV Seal 2020 by EuPD Research for its leading position in Australia and Netherlands.

"We are very pleased to receive the awards of Top Brand PV Inverter from EuPD Research. 2020 is a tough year for many companies and since the coronavirus outbreak, weʼve been working closely with our partners to monitor the situation, improve flexibility in stock management and strengthen our supply chain," said Lisa Zhang, Growatt marketing director.

Growatt has been present in Europe for more than a decade and has established an extensive network with six branches in the region, staffed with local employees.

"Growatt has adopted the strategy of localization as our business expands globally. That significantly improves the efficiency of our product delivery, technical support and customer service. This year, our team has also gone online to provide support and service for our customers," Zhang added.