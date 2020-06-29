Expansion of Paks temporary spent fuel rod storage proceeding as planned

MTI – Econews

The expansion of a temporary storage facility for spent fuel rods at the Paks nuclear power plant, Hungaryʼs only commercial source of nuclear energy, is proceeding as scheduled, RHK, the company in charge of managing radioactive waste in Hungary, said on Sunday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The temporary storage facility with the capacity to store 11,416 rods is almost 86% full, but RHK signed a contract late last year for the construction of four more chambers that are expected to be completed by the spring of 2024.

RHK expects 360 spent fuel rods to be placed in the facility each year, although it is licensed to take up to 500 annually.

The temporary storage facility was originally planned with a capacity to store 14,850 spent fuel rods in 33 chambers, but that was scaled up to 17,716 spent fuel rods because of the extension of the lifespan of the plant and other developments. The facility has 24 chambers at present: 16 with a capacity to store 450 rods apiece, and eight with a capacity to store 527 rods each. Nine more chambers with a capacity to store 703 rods apiece are being added to the facility.