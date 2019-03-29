E.ON inaugurates HUF 5 bln transformer station

Bence Gaál

Electricity distributor E.ON yesterday inaugurated a HUF 5 billion transformer station at the southern industrial park in Debrecen (230 km east of Budapest), its biggest greenfield electrical grid investment in Hungary to date, the company told the Budapest Business Journal.

Left-to-right: Deputy Mayor of Debrecen Lajos Barcsa, E.ON Hungária Zrt. president-CEO Attila Kiss, and Mayor of Debrecen László Papp, at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

"Our customers expect efficient and reliable energy solutions from us, which is why we place this at the heart of our thinking and business," E.ON Hungária president-CEO Attila Kiss said.

"The transformer station in Debrecen is a good example of this. With this facility, we can ensure the necessary electricity supply important for the Hungarian economy with a high operational safety. We are always glad to cooperate in case of similar requests that indicate development."

The transformer has a capacity of 58 megavolt-amperes (MVA) compared to the 120 MVA capacity of Debrecen itself before the current investment. The station is fitted with fourth generation Intelligent Electronic Devices. Apart from developing the new facility, upgrades have been carried out at the two connected transformer stations and new transmission lines were added.

"Currently in Debrecen there is a total of 700 hectares of industrial infrastructure development in progress, for which we consider ourselves to be in strategic partnership with E.ON," says László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen.

"The Transformer Station providing power to the Déli Ipari Park [Southern Industrial Park] is the companyʼs largest greenfield investment so far, not only allowing international companies to move to the industrial park, but also increasing security of supply across the city. E.ONʼs supportive attitude is also needed for Debrecen to achieve economic success."

The mayor added that E.ON is building a separate 150 MVA transformer in the northwest industrial park of the city which will include carmaker BMW’s new EUR 1 bln plant, employing more than 1,000 people, according to state news agency MTI.