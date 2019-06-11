Continental to start making dandelion-based cycling tires

Bence Gaál

Continental will start manufacturing bicycle tires where the fluids found in dandelion will replace natural rubber as the main ingredient, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The tire will be called "Urban Taraxagum." Continental says that each tire will be handmade and initially available in Germany in limited numbers.

"Urban Taraxagum will be available for both sports and racing cycles in the popular 32-622 size," says Ferenc Musztrai, head of marketing at Continental Hungary. "The limited manufacturing of the tire, which is made of natural substances, will begin this year in Germany, at the same time as the Tour de France."

Being a main partner of the Tour de France, Continental provides Continental Pro LTD tires for no less than six teams: Ineos, FDJ, Movistar, Bahrain-Merida, Katusha-Alpecin, and Sunweb.

The innovation comes from Continentalʼs Anklam research and development center, where the company will carry on with dandelion tests in order to make the replacement of natural rubber with dandelion possible even in the case of car tires.

"Urban Taraxagum, which also features the Vectran puncture protection, breaks with the traditions used during tire manufacturing," Musztrai notes.