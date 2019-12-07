Coca-Cola Hungary decreases PET bottle weight by another 4%

BBJ

After a 4% bottle weight reduction in 2018, plastic will be further reduced by 4% in production in 2020 by Coca-Cola Hungary, the company tells the Budapest Business Journal.

The investment will cost circa HUF 100 million. Coca-Cola Hungary expects to use 600 tonnes less plastic annually, corresponding to the weight of 24 million PET bottles. The bottles produced by the company are already 100% recyclable, and there are plans for increasing the proportion of recycled plastic to 50% by 2030. The proportion of recycled PET currently stands at 27% on average.

Thanks to the changes, the bottling process will require less oil and the transportation of products will also need less energy, due to the bottles being lighter.

The new lightweight packaging will be introduced into the market gradually. The lighter 1.5l and 1.75l bottles are already available and they will soon be followed by the 0.5l and 1.25l bottles too. To comply with quality standards, the shape of lightweight bottles has been slightly changed, but Coca-Cola says that they are as solid and robust as their predecessors were.

Furthermore, by 2021, the company will replace the plastic packaging on can multipacks with an innovative cardboard-based packaging solution, and it also aims to introduce 100% recycled PET bottles in its portfolio.

Coca-Cola Hungary has been aiming to reduce its environmental footprint for multiple yeats. The amount of plastic needed to make one PET bottle has decreased by 15% as compared to 2010. PET bottles made of recycled plastic may have a carbon-dioxide footprint 80% smaller than that of the bottles made of petroleum products. The company adds that the total ecological impact of recycled plastic bottles may be even smaller than the aluminum cans.