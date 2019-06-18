CMC building HUF 32 bln solar park in Hungary

MTI – Econews

China National Machinery Import and Export (CMC) on Monday laid the cornerstone of a HUF 32 bln, 100MW solar park in Kaposvár, state news wire MTI reports.

Photo: Zoltán Író

The park, the largest in Central Europe, is expected to be completed by December.

Speaking at the ceremony, Innovation and Technology Minister László Palkovics noted that the solar park is being built in the framework of an agreement on investments in Hungary that he signed with CMC chairman Ruan Guang in Beijing in April.

Hungary aims to boost its solar park capacity from 700 MW to 3,000 MW by 2022 and to 7,000 MW by 2030, he added.

Ruan Guang said the components of the solar park would be produced in CMCʼs own factories, but the company would maximise the chance for Hungarian companies to participate in setting up the park.