ALTEO closes acquisition of 15 MW wind farm

Listed alternative energy company ALTEO on Thursday said it closed the acquisition of 100% of Pannon Szélerőmű, which has a 15 MW wind farm near Bábolna, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
ALTEO concluded the agreement to buy Pannon Szélerőmű in August.
The transaction will raise the volume of ALTEOʼs wind portfolio to 47.5 MW and its total power generation capacity to more than 122 MW.
