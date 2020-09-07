20% of Hungarians Suffer From Ragweed Allergy

Nicholas Pongratz

In Hungary, the proportion of ragweed allergy sufferers in the total population is more than 20%, and the number of patients is growing by 3-4% annually, Andrásné Kelen, president of the ParlagfűPollen No Association (PPNE) told Világgazdaság (Global Economy).

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Every year, the population spends HUF 40 billion-50 billion on allergy drugs, and medical care which costs at least as much, Kelen said.

According to data sent to the economic daily by the National Health Insurance Fund (NEAK), this year HUF 3.5 bln has already been spent in pharmacies on various prescription anti-allergy drugs, compared to HUF 6.7 bln last year.

This year, HUF 613 million was spent on nasal spray alone, vg.hu adds.