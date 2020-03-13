Your cart

Weekend truck ban lifted to keep shelves stocked

 MTI – Econews
 Friday, March 13, 2020, 12:55

Hungarian authorities have lifted a weekend ban on lorries for the second week in a row to ensure store shelves are well-stocked, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Image: Shutterstock.com

The Ministry for Innovation and Technology noted that the measures had been requested by retailers.

Hungarian retailers have faced re-stocking challenges as some households fill up their pantries with staples because of concerns over the coronavirus.

Under normal circumstances, vehicles over 7.5 tonnes would be banned from Hungaryʼs roads from 3 p.m. on Saturday to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

 

 

