Varga to address business groups

BBJ

The Joint Venture Association (JVSZ) and partners the British Chamber of Commerce in Hungary, the French-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the German-Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the Austrian Embassy Commercial Department, SwissCham, the Netherlands-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce, the Danish Business Club, the Belgian Business Club in Hungary and the Magyarok a Piacon Klub are hosting a business forum with Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga on June 22.

The lunch, at the Erzsébet Ballroom of Gundel Restaurant (Gundel Károly út 4, District XIV), runs from noon to 2 p.m. The minister’s presentation will in Hungarian with simultaneous translation to English. The event is not open to the press.

Tickets are HUF 16,000 plus VAT per person for members of the various associations, and HUF 20,000 for non-members. Food and drinks are included.