Value of bank card purchases climbs more than one-fifth

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The value of purchases made in Hungary with domestically issued bank cards rose 21% year-on-year to HUF 1,547.5 billion in the fourth quarter, data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) show, state news wire MTI reports.
The value of cash withdrawals in Hungary made with those bank cards increased 7% to HUF 2,108.4 bln during the same period.
The number of POS terminals at business in Hungary grew 6% to 144,530.
The value of purchases abroad made using Hungarian-issued bank cards was up one-third at HUF 212.2 bln.
scroll for moreall times CET
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben