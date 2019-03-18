Value of bank card purchases climbs more than one-fifth

MTI – Econews

The value of purchases made in Hungary with domestically issued bank cards rose 21% year-on-year to HUF 1,547.5 billion in the fourth quarter, data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) show, state news wire MTI reports.

The value of cash withdrawals in Hungary made with those bank cards increased 7% to HUF 2,108.4 bln during the same period.

The number of POS terminals at business in Hungary grew 6% to 144,530.

The value of purchases abroad made using Hungarian-issued bank cards was up one-third at HUF 212.2 bln.