Used car imports increased 13% in July

Nicholas Pongratz

According to DataHouse, 12,196 imported second-hand cars were put on the domestic market in July, an increase of 13% from the previous month and 61% from the April low, writes azenpenzem.hu.

Compared to previous months, imports of used cars to the country jumped in July, but overall, this yearʼs imports are still significantly lower than last yearʼs.

At the same time, the decline in new car sales is much greater, so the average age of passenger cars running on domestic roads will continue to increase as a result of the epidemic.

Turning from new cars to used cars is a logical consequence of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

Buyers spend more cautiously during this period, with a smaller proportion sacrificing more expensive new cars available, the economic website notes.