Up to 1.2 billion eggs expected this year

Nicholas Pongratz

According to forecasts, 1.1-1.2 billion eggs may once again be expected from domestically registered producers this year, Györgyi Molnár, the secretary of the Association of Hungarian Egg Hybrid Breeders and Egg Producers, said at an online press conference marking World Egg Day, writes origo.hu.

Molnár added that large-scale egg production fell to 540 million in the first half of the year, compared to 580 million in the first six months of last year.

Revenues from egg production fell to HUF 23.12 bln last year, the secretary said, which she explained was due to last yearʼs decline in production and the decline in the average price.