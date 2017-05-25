Two-thirds of guest room revenue booked online

remember me
Online bookings accounted for a little more than two-thirds of domestic guestsʼ spending on rooms at commercial accommodation in Hungary last year, a survey by online researcher GKI Digital shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
Online bookings by Hungarian guests generated HUF 62 billion in revenues for local commercial accommodation. Overall spending by Hungarian guests on rooms reached HUF 92 bln.
The booking site szallas.hu accounted for 45% of revenues from online bookings, while the site maiutazas.hu generated 38%.
