Two in three companies avail of later tax deadline

MTI – Econews

Two in three companies have taken advantage of a government measure pushing back the deadline for filing and paying corporate tax from June 3 until September 30, state secretary for tax affairs Norbert Izer told Hungarian news agency MTI.

Image by Pixabay

Just 117,000 companies paid their corporate tax by June 3 this year, down from 317,000 a year earlier, Izer said.

The government pushed the filing and payment deadline back for most companies this year as part of measures to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Izer said corporate tax payments made by June 3 added up to HUF 32 billion, meaning around HUF 20 bln will be paid by the September 30 deadline.