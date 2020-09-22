Transport sector performance plunges in Q2 on pandemic impact

MTI – Econews

The performance of Hungaryʼs transport sector dropped in the double-digits in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier, suffering the impact of the coronavirus crisis, state news wire MTI reports, citing data compiled by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

The performance of freight transport declined by 22% to 11.9 billion freight-kilometers. The performance of domestic freight transport fell 10% to 4 bln freight-kilometers, while the performance of international freight transport dropped 26% to 7.9 bln freight-kilometers.

Road transport accounted for 61% of total freight sector performance, rail transport for 22% and pipeline transport for 12pc. Waterway transport made up 4% of the total.

The performance of passenger transport dropped 70% to 2.4 bln passenger-kilometers, as the performance of domestic passenger transport fell 55% to 2.3 bln passenger-kilometers and the performance of international passenger transport plummeted 96% to 0.1 bln passenger-kilometers.

Buses accounted for 68% of passenger transport performance during the period and railways for 28%. The share of aircraft dropped under 5% from 30% in the same period a year earlier.