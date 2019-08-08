Trade surplus narrows in June

BBJ

Hungary had a EUR 556 million trade surplus in June, narrowing by EUR 437 mln from the same month a year earlier, shows a first estimate of monthly data for the external trade in goods, published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Thursday.

Exports fell 6.1% year-on-year in June in euro terms, to EUR 8.979 billion. Imports slipped 1.7% to EUR 8.423 bln.

Trade with other European Union Member States accounted for 81% of exports and 72% imports during the month.

In the period January-June, Hungaryʼs trade surplus reached EUR 3.328 bln, narrowing by EUR 787 mln from the first half of 2018. Exports climbed 3.2% to EUR 55.030 bln during the period, while imports increased 5.0% to EUR 51.702 bln.

A second, more detailed estimate of data for the external trade in goods in June, and for the first half of 2019, will be published by the KSH on September 3.