Trade surplus at EUR 433 mln in January

In EUR terms, the value of exports increased by 2.8% and that of imports by 2.4% in January 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year, according to a first release of data by the Central Statistical Agency (KSH).
The balance of external trade in goods improved by EUR 49 million.
The value of exports amounted to EUR 9.232 billion and that of imports to EUR 8.799 bln.
The surplus on external trade in goods was EUR 433 mln.
The share of European Union member states was 81% in exports and 73% in imports, KSH says.
