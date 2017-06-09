Tourists spend 24% more nights in Hungary in April

BBJ

In April 2017, the number of nights spent by international tourists increased by 22%, while nights spent by domestic tourists rose by 28% compared to the same month a year earlier, according to a first release of data Friday by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

When evaluating the data, the KSH notes, it should be taken into account that Easter fell in April this year, while it fell in March in 2016. In this way, seasonally adjusted guest turnover measured in tourism nights grew by 14%.

KSH data show that in April, the number of international tourist arrivals grew by 16% and that of international tourism nights by 22% (to 1.2 million). Nearly two-thirds of the turnover measured in tourism nights was concentrated in Budapest, where a 20% increase was observed. In the territory of the country outside Budapest, accommodation establishments measured an even bigger increase of 25%.

The number of domestic tourist arrivals in April increased by 21%, and that of domestic tourism nights by 28%, approaching 996,000. The turnover measured in tourism nights achieved double-digit growth in each type of accommodation and in each tourism region.

Room occupancy in hotels increased by 8.4 percentage points to 61% in April, the KSH noted.

The total gross revenues of accommodation establishments in April increased by 27% to HUF 36 billion; within this, accommodation fee revenues increased by 33% (to HUF 22 bln), other revenues by 25% (to HUF 7.5 bln) and catering revenues by 14% (to HUF 6.9 bln).

In January–April 2017, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, accommodation establishments registered a total of 6.9 million tourism nights, an increase of 12%. International guests spent 14% more (3.6 million) and domestic guests 10% more (3.2 million) tourism nights in accommodation establishments during the four-month period.

Room occupancy in hotels over January–April increased on average by 4.5 percentage points to 51.2%.

Accommodation establishments achieved gross revenues of HUF 111.5 billion in the first four months, a total of 15% more at current prices, KSH data show.