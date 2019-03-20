Tourism revenue growth continues in January

Bence Gaál

After record numbers in 2018, tourism in Hungary kept expanding in January, as tourists spent almost HUF 30 billion in domestic accommodation facilities, with hotels able to increase their revenues by nearly 10% compared to January last year, says a press release from the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ).

Compared to January 2018, numbers of both domestic and foreign visitors increased, with the number of guests in commercial accommodation reaching nearly 650,000 in the first month of the year, latest data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) show.

According to the MTÜ, Hungary achieved double-digit growth in visitors from the United States, China, and Spain, while registering more arrivals from Romania and the Czech Republic as well.

The MTÜ adds that domestic tourism is still lively, supported by a 7.4% increase in Széchenyi Recreation Card (SZÉP card) spending. The benefit card is expected to simulate domestic trips of Hungarian families to a greater extent than in previous years.

Starting next year, tourism data will be reviewable in real time, thanks to the launch of the National Tourism Information Center in July. The data will include key tourism indicators for the entire sector, which the MTÜ expects to contribute to competitiveness, as well as the design of targeted developments and campaigns.

Numbers up, nights down



Monthly data from the KSH released today show that in January 2019, compared to the same month of the previous year, the number of international tourist arrivals increased by 1.1%, while foreign tourism nights decreased by 1.2%.

The number of domestic tourist arrivals grew by 0.7% in January, while the number of tourism nights dropped by 0.1%.

Room occupancy in hotels in Hungary dropped slightly in January, by 0.7 of a percentage point to 44.1%, the KSH added.

Total gross revenues of accommodation establishments increased by 9.4% to HUF 29 billion at current prices in January; within this, accommodation fee revenues rose by 8.6% (to HUF 16 bln).