Tourism agency chief augurs big increase in airport arrivals by August

MTI – Econews

Zoltán Guller, the CEO of the Hungarian Tourism Agency, said arrivals of foreign visitors on flights to Hungary could reach 80% of last yearʼs levels by August, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Speaking after a meeting of the body coordinating the countryʼs response to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Guller said that domestic tourism indicators have already reached last yearʼs levels, and spending by locals at some popular destinations is up as much as 30%.

He added that the tourism sector no longer needs fiscal support, but regulatory changes could boost the recovery.

Passenger numbers at Liszt Ferenc International came to 22,813 in May, down 98.4% year-on-year, data from operator Budapest Airport show.