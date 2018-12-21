Tourism Agency announces HUF 40 bln of developments

Bence Gaál

Zoltán Guller, CEO of the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ), announced tourism programs worth HUF 40 billion in four prioritized areas in the country in Veszprém on Wednesday, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

MTÜ CEO Zoltán Guller

Guller noted that a total of 35 programs won grants in the latest funding round, including 18 at Lake Balaton, worth HUF 22 bln. In the Tokaj, Upper Tisza and Nyírség regions, eight programs were announced with a total value of HUF 13 bln. There will also be four programs each in the Debrecen, Hajdúszoboszló, Hortobágy, Lake Tisza, and the Sopron-Lake Fertő regions, worth HUF 6 bln and HUF 2 bln, respectively.

The Tourism Agency CEO added that he expects the developments, which are set to be completed by Q3 2020, to increase the tourism visitor numbers to the four regions by one million. The other aim of the programs is to decrease seasonality and to increase the competitiveness of the region.

Guller also stressed that tourism contributes 10% of the national economy, giving jobs to 400,000 people. In October alone, inland tourism rose by 10%, meaning that in that month, 53,000 more people went on holiday in Hungary than a year before.

Veszprém mayor Gyula Porga said that in his city, a development worth HUF 1.5 bln will be carried out, including a panoramic elevator on the eastern side of the cityʼs castle, alongside a reception center and a parking lot. In the building of the former Piarist high school, where the elevator arrives, a new event center will be built, with a city and sports history exhibition will be held. Stair, currently out of use, will also be renovated, and decorative lighting of the castleʼs buildings will be installed.

Péter Ovádi, the areaʼs MP said that the developments serve the purpose of making Veszprém even more successful as the cultural capital of Europe in 2023.