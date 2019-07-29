Teachers’ wages up only 11% in five years

BBJ

The private sector, coping with serious staff shortages, has generated 47% salary increases over the past five years, while payment for a beginner teacher grew only 11%, news site index.hu reported, citing information published by blog site Concorde.

The difference between the private and public sector is significant both in terms of net and gross wages, and skilled teachers are shifting to the private sector.

Concorde reports that, unless drastic steps are taken to stop the widening wage gap, the workforce shortage in the public sector will grow further. The longer it takes to pay adequate compensation, the more expensive it will be to reverse the difference, it stresses, noting that most skilled workers change jobs only for higher wages.

It will be more burdensome and costly to tempt teachers back to the public sector than to keep existing staff, index.hu adds.