Serbia Avg Net Wage up by Real 2.4% in 2023

Serbia's average gross salaries in December amounted to RSD 130,405, data released by the Belgrade-based Central Statistical Office (RBS) on Monday show.

The average net wage meanwhile decreased by a real 4.9% year-on-year to a nominal RSD 95,093 (EUR 811), following a 6.3% annual increase a month before.

Compared with the same month of 2022, average gross salaries for December 2023 increased by 13.1% in nominal terms, and by 5.1% in real terms, while average net salaries and wages increased by 12.9% in nominal terms and by 4.9% in real terms. Median net salaries for December amounted to RSD 69,842 (EUR 595.85).

Data also showed that Serbia's average monthly net wage increased by a real 2.4% in 2023, following a 1.7% rise in the previous year. In nominal terms, the average net wage totaled RSD 86,007 (EUR 734) in 2023, data showed.