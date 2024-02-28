Regional Today

Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024, 13:15

Serbia Avg Net Wage up by Real 2.4% in 2023

Figures

Photo by Positiffy/Shutterstock.com

Serbia's average gross salaries in December amounted to RSD 130,405, data released by the Belgrade-based Central Statistical Office (RBS) on Monday show.

The average net wage meanwhile decreased by a real 4.9% year-on-year to a nominal RSD 95,093 (EUR 811), following a 6.3% annual increase a month before.

Compared with the same month of 2022, average gross salaries for December 2023 increased by 13.1% in nominal terms, and by 5.1% in real terms, while average net salaries and wages increased by 12.9% in nominal terms and by 4.9% in real terms. Median net salaries for December amounted to RSD 69,842 (EUR 595.85).

Data also showed that Serbia's average monthly net wage increased by a real 2.4% in 2023, following a 1.7% rise in the previous year. In nominal terms, the average net wage totaled RSD 86,007 (EUR 734) in 2023, data showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Policymakers Cut Central Bank Base Rate by 100 bp to 9% MNB

Policymakers Cut Central Bank Base Rate by 100 bp to 9%

Economy | Feb 28, 2024, 12:55
Hungary Makes Proposals to Ease Administrative Burden for EU... EU

Hungary Makes Proposals to Ease Administrative Burden for EU...

Politics | Feb 28, 2024, 10:00
Skanska Launches ESG+ Office Package Sustainability

Skanska Launches ESG+ Office Package

Business | Feb 28, 2024, 14:35
NAV Seizes Over 25,000 Liters of Alcohol Drinks

NAV Seizes Over 25,000 Liters of Alcohol

Budapest | Feb 28, 2024, 11:40

SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL

Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.

Support the BBJ

ADVERTISEMENT

Statistics

Voluntary Pension Fund Contributions up 8% in 2023

Voluntary Pension Fund Contributions up 8% in 2023

Economy Statistics | Feb 26, 2024, 17:55
Investment Company Profits up 11% in 2023

Investment Company Profits up 11% in 2023

Economy Statistics | Feb 26, 2024, 08:30
Insurers' Premiums Revenue Climbs 5% in 2023

Insurers' Premiums Revenue Climbs 5% in 2023

Economy Statistics | Feb 23, 2024, 17:40

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Stories

Skanska Launches ESG+ Office Package

Skanska Launches ESG+ Office Package

Business Real Estate | Feb 28, 2024, 14:35
Policymakers Cut Central Bank Base Rate by 100 bp to 9%

Policymakers Cut Central Bank Base Rate by 100 bp to 9%

Economy Finance | Feb 28, 2024, 12:55
NAV Seizes Over 25,000 Liters of Alcohol

NAV Seizes Over 25,000 Liters of Alcohol

Budapest Gastronomy | Feb 28, 2024, 11:40

Podcasts

The Challenges of Autonomous Driving and Energy Diversification

Jul 17, 2023, 14:35

The Hierarchy of Values

Jun 15, 2023, 10:30

Fortitude and Servant Leadership - Sister Laura Discusses Human Dignity and the Roles of Aristotle and Thomas Aquinas in Business Leadership

Apr 26, 2023, 10:00

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT