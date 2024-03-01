Industrial Producer Prices Down 6.8% in January 2024

Industrial producer prices in Hungary were 6.8% lower on average in January 2024 compared to one year earlier, according to data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Domestic output prices were 7.6% lower on average than in January 2023, within which there was a decrease of 3.8% in manufacturing, representing a weight of 60%, and of 16.6% in the energy industry (electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply), with a weight of 38.6%. Food industry output prices lessened by 6.2%.

Prices in Hungary were 11.4% lower in energy and intermediate producer branches together and increased by 4.5% in capital goods producer and lessened by 0.9% in consumer goods producer branches out of the end-use groups of the producer branches of industry.

Industrial non-domestic output prices were reduced by 6.3%, within which the prices were 2.7% lower in manufacturing, representing a weight of 82.9%, and 36.6% lower in the energy industry, with a weight of 16.7%.