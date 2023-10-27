Hungary VAT Gap Improvement Among Biggest in EU
Hungary's VAT compliance gap, a measure of the difference between VAT receipts and tax revenue that would be collected in the case of full compliance, has fallen to 4.4% from 22.3% in 2010, Finance Minister Mihály Varga said in a post on Facebook on Friday, citing the European Commission's latest VAT gap report.
Varga noted that the improvement was the fourth-biggest among European Union member states during the period.
Hungary's VAT compliance gap is well under the 10.8% average for the region and the 7.4% rate for the EU as a whole, he added.
