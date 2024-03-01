Czech Producer Prices Fall for 1st Time Since November 2020

Figures

The Czech Republic's industrial producer prices declined for the first time in more than three years in January, figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on Wednesday.

The industrial producer price index (PPI) fell 1.8% year-on-year in January, reversing a 1.4% increase in the previous month. According to data, this was the first decline since November 2020. Among the main industrial groupings, prices for intermediate goods decreased 5.7% from last year, and energy prices were 2.1% lower. Excluding energy, industrial producer prices declined 1.7% after a 0.6% fall a month ago. On a monthly basis, producer prices accelerated 2.5%, shifting from a 0.5% drop in the previous period.

