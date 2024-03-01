Regional Today

Czech Producer Prices Fall for 1st Time Since November 2020

Figures

The Czech Republic's industrial producer prices declined for the first time in more than three years in January, figures from the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) showed on Wednesday.

The industrial producer price index (PPI) fell 1.8% year-on-year in January, reversing a 1.4% increase in the previous month.

According to data, this was the first decline since November 2020. Among the main industrial groupings, prices for intermediate goods decreased 5.7% from last year, and energy prices were 2.1% lower.

Excluding energy, industrial producer prices declined 1.7% after a 0.6% fall a month ago. On a monthly basis, producer prices accelerated 2.5%, shifting from a 0.5% drop in the previous period. 

Erste Group Earnings in Hungary Double in 2023

Hungary Makes Proposals to Ease Administrative Burden for EU...

1/3 Passively Looking for New Job

Investors of the Year in Limelight at Hipa's Award Ceremony

Industrial Producer Prices Down 6.8% in January 2024

Duna House Earnings Slip

CIG Pannónia Premiums Revenue Climbs 35% in 2023

Industrial Producer Prices Down 6.8% in January 2024

Erste Group Earnings in Hungary Double in 2023

1/3 Passively Looking for New Job

